IN PICS | Thousands attend spectacular Switching on of the Lights
Magical displays, local and national musicians dazzle as city welcomes festive season
Image: MARK ANDREWS
Despite the cold and rainy weather, the atmosphere was electric when thousands of Buffalo City Metro residents gathered on Sunday to attend the annual Switching on of the Lights.
The festive annual event was made even more special with performances by local artists and award-winning stars such as DJ Tira and the Black Diamonds.
BCM mayor Princess Faku officially lit up the city, with the crowd treated to a show of lights and colour.
Faku said the Switching on of the Lights was one of the metro’s important annual events.
“BCM is now known as the place to be at this time of year. BCM has become a place of entertainment.
“At this time, people from across and outside our province come to our beaches in their thousands.
“They come here to enjoy their end-of-year events and to celebrate their different milestones.”
She said many holidaymakers chose the city because it had a lot to offer.
“They choose our city because they know they won’t be disappointed as they arrive at our beautiful beaches where there’s lot of fun, memories and entertainment.
“Yearly, we welcome visitors to Orient Beach, Eastern Beach, Nahoon Beach, which is known for its surfing sports, Gonubie, Bonza Bay and a few other swimming areas such as Kiwane Beach.
“We have just launched the beautiful Leighandre ‘Baby Lee’ Jegels Recreational Park in front of hundreds of BCM residents who came to witness the developments that BCM is engaged in.”
Faku said such events boosted tourism, adding to the metro’s economy.
“BCM has become a tourism destination of choice.
“Once again it is my pleasure to warmly welcome you here for the start of this festive season,” she said.
While the festive season was a time to have fun, Faku said it was parents’ responsibility to discourage their underage children from drinking.
She recalled the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in which 21 young people died.
“Let’s work with law enforcement agencies to discourage drinking by underage children,” Faku said.
Mdantsane Gospel choir member Nikho Siximba said she was thrilled to see gospel artists given a platform to showcase their talents at the event.
“It was a great experience and a good platform for any up-and-coming artist.
“It was also good to give people hope through our gospel music.”
Siximba also commended the event organisers for including many local artists in the event.
“I do commend them this year because they accommodated most of the East London artists,” she said.
Playing for a crowd who knew and appreciated their talent and music “was beautiful”, she said.
She said law enforcement was visible, which made those present feel safe.
Attendee Bakhona Javu said 2023’s event was more organised than in previous years.
He said the event served to unite people.
“Compared with last year, this year we saw unity and a number of different races came and enjoyed themselves together.
“Everything was in order. We need this event because it unites everyone,” Javu said.
“People have had a difficult year and coming home to such an event is a breath of fresh air which everyone needs.”
