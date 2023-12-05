LISTEN | ‘The Brics bloc needs to define its main purpose’ — Mbeki

Mbeki said Brics needs to better define its existence in the world.
“You have the Brics bank [New Development Bank) that is clear. We come together as Brics countries and put in money and there will be this bank which must address challenges of countries of the south and a large part of it is infrastructure development, that is clear.
“But what else has Brics come together to do? I think that's a matter Brics needs to define. Is it a common political body? Is it to address matters of peace and security in the world?” asked Mbeki.
In August South Africa held the fifth Brics Summit and recently Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, the UAE and Argentina joined the bloc.
Brics now represents 42% of the world's population and 36% of the global GDP.
Bric was established in 2009 with China, Brazil, Russia and India. South Africa was invited to join the grouping in December 2010.
The bloc aims to promote peace, security, business and trade links, development and cooperation. It also aims to contribute to the development of humanity and establish a more equitable and fair world.
Former president Thabo Mbeki says the Brics bloc of countries needs to properly define its main purpose.
He was speaking to Russia Today in an exclusive interview on Monday.
Mbeki said Brics needs to better define its existence in the world.
“You have the Brics bank [New Development Bank) that is clear. We come together as Brics countries and put in money and there will be this bank which must address challenges of countries of the south and a large part of it is infrastructure development, that is clear.
“But what else has Brics come together to do? I think that's a matter Brics needs to define. Is it a common political body? Is it to address matters of peace and security in the world?” asked Mbeki.
In August South Africa held the fifth Brics Summit and recently Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, the UAE and Argentina joined the bloc.
Brics now represents 42% of the world's population and 36% of the global GDP.
Bric was established in 2009 with China, Brazil, Russia and India. South Africa was invited to join the grouping in December 2010.
The bloc aims to promote peace, security, business and trade links, development and cooperation. It also aims to contribute to the development of humanity and establish a more equitable and fair world.
