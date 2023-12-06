Charges dismissed in goose euthanasia case
Court finds no evidence knife used to kill bird was blunt; East London SPCA officials acted in compliance with Animal Protection Act
More than two years after East London SPCA employees triggered an outcry when they cut the throat of an injured pet goose to euthanise it, criminal charges against the four accused have been dismissed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.