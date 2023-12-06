National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “He admitted having the images after importing them from the dark web, Gigatribe, but wanted to see if the people sharing the images were a group of paedophiles like the people who molested him when he was young.”
Jail time for child porn distributor traced by Belgian police to SA
Image: 123RF/loft39studio
A 66-year-old man from Cape Town has been jailed for an effective eight years for distributing child pornography after claiming he gathered the material for “investigative purposes”.
Jan Hendrick le Roux appeared in the Wynberg regional court on Wednesday where he was sentenced after being convicted on charges of illegal possession and illegal distribution of 2,950 child pornography images.
Prosecutor Xolani Ncobo proved beyond reasonable doubt Le Roux was part of an international child pornography network on the dark web where members not only shared images but also discussed abducting and the sexual abuse of children.
He was arrested after Belgian police arrested one of their nationals who used a peer-to-peer network to share child porno with Le Roux. The Belgian investigating officer took over the suspect's IP address and went undercover to trace other IP addresses — including that of Le Roux in South Africa.
Le Roux told the court he was sexually abused as a child and never received trauma counselling.
