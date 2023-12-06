Missing 8-year-old allegedly raped and found dead behind church

The body of an eight-year-old girl who was reported missing was found in a furrow in Lindley, Free State on Tuesday by a community member who was passing a field behind a local church.
The girl had allegedly been raped.
A 27-year-old suspect has been taken in for questioning.
The minor was last seen on Monday by her mother and was reported missing at about 10pm when she did not return home after going out to play with friends.
“On Monday at midday the child left home on her own and her mother was under the impression her daughter went to play with her friends. She realised at about 10pm that she hadn't come back home. She informed police and reported her as a missing person,” said police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring.
Mophiring said on Tuesday at about 7.30am a community member passing a field behind a local church noticed a body inside a furrow and called police.
“Police and ambulance personnel arrived at the crime scene and the child was declared dead and the possibility of rape was observed. She sustained bruises on her neck,” Mophiring said.
A case of murder and rape is being investigated.
Any person with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect can contact Bethlehem family, child protection and sexual offences unit on 082 338 7760.
