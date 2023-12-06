Stemmet said: “All the money we earn from ticket sales — we are not supported by the government — goes back into the theatre to keep the doors open.
“Showstoppers was started sometime in the 1990s by Lynette Alexander whom the theatre was renamed after.
“Each year runs with a general theme and we chose Wonder Women and selected some of the best musical numbers from the 1940s to now.
“Our cast is a variety of real women, in all shapes and sizes.
“It’s about women and being empowered by being on stage and having a lot of fun!
“The music flows from wartime to rock, pop, to something a little more classical.
“There’s a wide variety of women that come to the forefront.”
Rehearsals, which started in November, have been a blast.
She said: “Rehearsals have been a lot of fun, the ladies are having a ball!
“Of course, there are challenges, but they are all overcome and it’s lovely to see the cast coming together to help.
“Some have found sponsors, some have made costumes, and that’s the amalgamation of what theatre is — coming together.
“The biggest challenge we’ve had is that the burglaries that happened in February left the playhouse damaged.
“All our microphones were either vandalised or stolen and they are expensive and are expensive to rent, but Simeon Goldblum really helped us this time around.”
In February, the bathroom sink was wrenched out the wall, with taps left running and water flooding the backstage area for hours, damaging costumes beyond repair.
But, the show has gone on.
“The vandalised wardrobe is a mess, it’s been very difficult, especially with a live orchestra.
“But even the musos have stepped up and we will still be keeping the live music going that people have come to love.”
The 12-piece band consists of members on keyboard, piano, electric and bass guitar, two flutes, a saxophone, trumpet and drums.
‘Showstoppers Wonder Women’ set to be a hit
Alexander Playhouse stage to come alive with song, dance, glitz and glam
Image: Theo Jeptha
The Alexander Playhouse, trashed and damaged by vandals and thieves after two break-ins in 2023, still needs refurbishing but this is not stopping the Dramatic Society of East London from staging its year-end production — and it’s all about Wonder Women.
Audiences can take their picnic baskets and drinks to witness East London’s female talent in Showstoppers Wonder Women, which opened on Tuesday, at the Cambridge venue.
The 12-cast musical cabaret, with a live band, dance, and glitzy costumes, will include hits by Madonna, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, and more.
Director Jo-Aithne Stemmet, from Beacon Bay, said as a committee member of the theatre, it was vital to keep the Showstoppers productions going.
Stemmet said: “All the money we earn from ticket sales — we are not supported by the government — goes back into the theatre to keep the doors open.
“Showstoppers was started sometime in the 1990s by Lynette Alexander whom the theatre was renamed after.
“Each year runs with a general theme and we chose Wonder Women and selected some of the best musical numbers from the 1940s to now.
“Our cast is a variety of real women, in all shapes and sizes.
“It’s about women and being empowered by being on stage and having a lot of fun!
“The music flows from wartime to rock, pop, to something a little more classical.
“There’s a wide variety of women that come to the forefront.”
Rehearsals, which started in November, have been a blast.
She said: “Rehearsals have been a lot of fun, the ladies are having a ball!
“Of course, there are challenges, but they are all overcome and it’s lovely to see the cast coming together to help.
“Some have found sponsors, some have made costumes, and that’s the amalgamation of what theatre is — coming together.
“The biggest challenge we’ve had is that the burglaries that happened in February left the playhouse damaged.
“All our microphones were either vandalised or stolen and they are expensive and are expensive to rent, but Simeon Goldblum really helped us this time around.”
In February, the bathroom sink was wrenched out the wall, with taps left running and water flooding the backstage area for hours, damaging costumes beyond repair.
But, the show has gone on.
“The vandalised wardrobe is a mess, it’s been very difficult, especially with a live orchestra.
“But even the musos have stepped up and we will still be keeping the live music going that people have come to love.”
The 12-piece band consists of members on keyboard, piano, electric and bass guitar, two flutes, a saxophone, trumpet and drums.
Local flavour added to acclaimed play for East London stage
“The choreography has also been a team effort. We have Ashley Behrens and Chace Collett helping from LA, Denicke Handson who is a ballerina, even belly dancing choreography by Josie Kate Nel — this is a collective effort.”
For performer Chlodine van Heerden 45, from Morningside, it will be her second Showstoppers.
Van Heerden said: “My favourite song to perform is Frozen by Madonna. It’s one of those songs I never thought I would sing and it’s one that’s flown under the radar.
“I have quite a few Sinead O’Connor [hits such as] Nothing Compares To You, some Celine Dion and Barbara Streisand.
“When I saw the initial set list I was like ‘wow these are big names’ but to be able to do songs of that nature is quite an honour.
“Working with a live band has been amazing. It’s crazy the amount of talent East London is hiding.”
For performer Kayla Niemand, 28, from Nahoon, it will be her first Showstoppers.
East London dancers keeping the dream alive
Niemand said: “I have a day job in finance and am finishing my law degree so it’s been a lot, but rehearsals with Jo — she just makes it easy, I look forward to rehearsals all the time!”
Niemand said a big bunch of her “girlfriends” had already snagged tickets to support her.
“The talent that East London has, this is all driven by the passion of every cast member.
“The quality — that every single person can sing and dance just as well — it’s been a real highlight.
“The audiences are going to sing along, these are very well-known songs so it would be hard not to sing along and have a jol with us.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos