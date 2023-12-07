×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fort Hare and BCM hits linked, say police

Photos of slain metro infrastructure head’s car allegedly found with varsity hit list on phone

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI and THAPELO MOLEFE - 07 December 2023

Police believe the hitmen behind the killings of University of Fort Hare staff are from the same group behind assassination attempts on now slain Buffalo City Metro infrastructure director and former acting city manager Nceba Ncunyana...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill
R&C Movement Plan Update: Presented by the COO: Mr Sinethemba Mpambane