Nonprofit organisation Sonke Gender Justice on Thursday confirmed the suspension of a staff member for allegedly committing a sexual offence in the Western Cape.
The organisation is actively engaged in the fight against gender-based violence and resisting patriarchy in South Africa.
“Sonke has noted allegations against one of its staff members who is alleged to have committed a sexual offence against a young woman,” it said in a statement.
“Sonke Gender Justice views this matter in a serious light and has suspended the staff member with immediate effect while it investigates and will ensure the individual is held accountable.”
The alleged incident was in violation of the organisation's own policies and “undermines our commitment to end the scourge of violence against women. We trust that the criminal justice system will deal with this matter and ensure that justice is done.”
The organisation said it would reach out to provide support to the victim and her family.
Sonke Gender Justice suspends one of its own for alleged sexual assault
