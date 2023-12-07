×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and businessman husband are to divorce

By TimesLIVE - 07 December 2023
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, minister of small business development, at the 5th SA Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg in April.
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, minister of small business development, at the 5th SA Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg in April.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Cabinet minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and her businessman husband Thato Abrahams are splitting up.

“After 11 years of marital union, It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to mutually and amicably end our marriage,” the pair said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is our united decision.

“While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. We part ways with mutual respect for each other and we remain good friends. We will cherish the memories we have shared together as husband and wife.”

Road to parliament: EC ANC leadership ‘wish list’ emerges

If the provincial ANC’s “wish list” of possible nominations for MPs and MPLs is anything to go by, former Buffalo City Metro mayor Xola Pakati, as ...
Politics
3 months ago

The pair, who married in Mthatha in 2012, thanked family and friends “who have been on this journey with us from the very beginning”.

“We appreciate your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill
R&C Movement Plan Update: Presented by the COO: Mr Sinethemba Mpambane