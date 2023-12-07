Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and businessman husband are to divorce

Cabinet minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and her businessman husband Thato Abrahams are splitting up.

“After 11 years of marital union, It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to mutually and amicably end our marriage,” the pair said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is our united decision.

“While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. We part ways with mutual respect for each other and we remain good friends. We will cherish the memories we have shared together as husband and wife.”