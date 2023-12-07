Woman who allegedly dumped baby in pit toilet rescued from angry mob

A Mpumalanga woman who allegedly dumped her newborn baby in a pit toilet had a narrow escape as an angry mob bayed for her blood on Wednesday.
A Mpumalanga woman who allegedly dumped her newborn baby in a pit toilet had a narrow escape as an angry mob bayed for her blood on Wednesday.
According to police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala, police in Calcutta were called to the scene where the baby, whose body was already decomposing, was found in a pit toilet at Hlangalezwe in Mkhuhlu.
The body was recovered by family members who went to clean their father's property.
The gender of the child could not be established due to the body's state.
“Police were summoned to the scene. While busy with administration duties, a mob justice complaint was received,” he said.
According to Mohlala, police had to rush to save the woman's life as she was being attacked by an angry mob.
“On further investigation, it transpired that the woman was expecting a baby but she was no longer expecting and had no baby to show. It was established the victim was living where the baby was found and suspicions were she might have concealed the baby's birth,” he said.
The victim was rescued from the mob and taken to the police station for questioning.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the act of depriving the baby of the right to life.
“Community members should bear in mind that if they have unwanted children they should give them up for adoption rather than taking their lives. It is disturbing if such incidents happen while we are in the middle of 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children,” she said.
