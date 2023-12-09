×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eskom suspends load-shedding for a few hours on Saturday

By TimesLIVE - 09 December 2023
Eskom suspended load-shedding for a few hours on Saturday due to improved generation capacity. Stock photo.
Eskom suspended load-shedding for a few hours on Saturday due to improved generation capacity. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ 123ucas

Eskom suspended load-shedding from midday until 5pm on Saturday due to improved generation capacity availability and adequate emergency reserves.

It said stage 2 load-shedding would resume from 5pm until 9pm after which it would be suspended again until 4pm on Sunday.

Eskom will publish the week outlook tomorrow afternoon and communicate should any significant changes occur,” it added.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Advertise with the Daily Dispatch
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill