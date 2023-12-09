Eastern Cape victims and survivors unable to travel to events
Limited funds to commemorate Maseru massacres
Despite budget cuts, Eastern Cape survivors and families of victims are gearing up for this year's edition of the 1982 and 1985 Maseru massacres commemoration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.