The Skukuza regional court on Friday sentenced a Mozambican national Joshua Mongwe to six years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences.
The accused, 29, pleaded guilty to the offence and was subsequently convicted of trespassing in the Kruger National Park, contravention of Immigration Act, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm to commit crime and possession of ammunition.
“On May 17 2022, rangers were patrolling around the Satara section of the Kruger National Park when they came across Santos Ngobeni and Mongwe in possession of a hunting rifle and ammunition.
“This led to their arrest,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monca Nyuswa said.
While Mongwe pleaded guilty to all charges, Ngobeni pleaded not guilty.
This led to the separation of trials and the case against Ngobeni was postponed until January 11 next year.
TimesLIVE
Man found with rifle in Kruger National Park gets six-year jail term
Image: NPA Communications
