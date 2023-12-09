×

Mob beats man to death after finding missing girl’s body in his house

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA and SIVENATHI GOSA - 09 December 2023

A body believed to be that of a missing six-year-old Mdantsane NU13 girl was found on Thursday night after a frantic search by community members, who allegedly bludgeoned to death a suspect linked to the gruesome murder...

