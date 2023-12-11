Child rapists among six imprisoned for sex attacks in Eastern Cape
Six rapists, among them a man convicted of raping an eight-year-old girl and another for the rape of a 10-year-old, have recently been handed hefty jail sentences by courts in the Eastern Cape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.