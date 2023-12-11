Education could become a tender battlefield, MEC warns
‘Teachers would get killed’ if procurement of stationery and nutrition is decentralised
Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade has warned that decentralising procurement of stationery and nutrition for schools could cause more harm than good, urging his department’s officials to guard against rogue elements...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.