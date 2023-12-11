×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why these three women use anti-HIV pill, vaginal ring

By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM, Liz Fish and Tim Wege - 11 December 2023

About 500 people in South Africa get infected with HIV each day — a number Mbali Jonas from the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation wants to reduce to zero.

They’re doing this by telling youth about medications that can stop HIV infection.

We take you to their communities and show you how they work.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Advertise with the Daily Dispatch
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill