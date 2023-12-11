×

WATCH | New rental homes for Christmas in Cape Town

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 11 December 2023
Nokobonga Nyalambisa, 29, receives the keys for her new home in the Goodwood mega social housing project.
Image: COCT

Tenants received the keys to their new rental homes in Cape Town on Saturday.

“We are pleased tenanting has started at this mega 1,000-unit social housing development in Goodwood. More than 80 units will be tenanted this year, and the remainder of the 330 units in phase 1 early next year. This follows tenanting recently commencing at the City’s 204-unit Maitland Mews social housing development in the inner-city feeder suburb.

“It has been a year of progress for the City’s accelerated land release priority programme, with critical milestones reached for more than 2,200 social housing units across seven land parcels, mostly in Cape Town’s inner-city.

“The latest of these properties is Fruit and Veg in the CBD, which will deliver 160 social housing units and received the city council’s in-principle approval for release on December 7. This follows council’s approval of our largest ever inner-city project in November, with the final land release for the 1,800-unit Pickwick development in Salt River,” said Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Denise Carelse cuts the ribbon on her new home.
Image: City of Cape Town

He opened the tenanting ceremony on Saturday with human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and provincial infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers

The project is a partnership between the City of Cape Town, the Social Housing Regulatory Authority, DCI Community Housing Services (the social housing institution undertaking the development), the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, the Infrastructure Fund and others.

Facts about the social housing project:

  • Tenants must pay to stay as the rental money is used for the day-to-day operation and upkeep of the complex.
  • It is managed with 24-hour security and access control.
  • The rental units are close to economic and transport hubs and are aimed at families with a combined monthly income below R22,000.

TimesLIVE

