MEC apologises to family after boy dies from burns
Cacadu pupil allegedly set on fire by teacher after he was accused of stealing chickens
In African culture, when a child is born, he or she is given a name that not only identifies them but carries significance for the family including its vision, dreams and aspirations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.