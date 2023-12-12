×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sacked former BCM CFO Pillay gets new top job with city

Premium
By APHIWE DEKLERK - 12 December 2023

Buffalo City Metro has appointed its former CFO, Vincent Pillay, to a new top job just four years after it sacked him for his involvement in the Nelson Mandela funeral funds scandal...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Advertise with the Daily Dispatch
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill