×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Big turnout for BCM protest against Israel-Hamas war

We are calling for an immediate ceasefire and end to the violence, Mabuyane tells crowd gathered at Great War Memorial

Premium
By ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 13 December 2023

Palestinian flags whipped by the wind were held firm by protesters who had gathered underneath the Great War Memorial to march against the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza on Tuesday. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Advertise with the Daily Dispatch
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill