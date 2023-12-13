Motorist stabbed, car ‘commandeered’ in Gqeberha road-rage incident
A road-rage incident in Gqeberha took a wild turn when a motorist, fuelled by frustration after being involved in a collision with another vehicle, allegedly stabbed the other driver in the chest and stomach...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.