Robbers make off with lobola cash from Free State couple’s home
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
A Free State couple was robbed of cash intended to pay lobola early on Wednesday morning.
Capt Stephen Thakeng said the couple and their child were asleep in their home in Extension 18 Hani Park Bronville when they were confronted by five men. They were armed with three firearms and knives, and had broken in through the kitchen door.
They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Samsung cellphones valued at R4,500 and two bottles of Cognac valued at R1,200.
“The money that was robbed was meant to pay for lobola [money paid to prepare for marriage],” Thakeng said.
“Residents are sternly warned not to keep large sums of cash in their homes, especially money for lobola, money to pay for the initiation to be a traditional healer and stokvel money. All these transactions must be done at the bank to curb these robberies.”
