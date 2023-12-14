The Klerksdorp regional court on Thursday transferred the murder case of ANC MP Sibusiso Kula to the North West high court, sitting in Klerksdorp, for pretrial conferencing.
The matter will be in court on January 29 2024.
The state’s senior advocate Benny Kalakgosi provided Kula’s defence attorney with an indictment in order for them to prepare for pretrial where a trial date will be decided.
“Investigations have been completed and the state is ready to proceed with trial,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said.
Kula is out on R50,000 bail after his appeal against the Orkney magistrate’s court’s decision to deny him bail.
Kula’s wife, Jennifer Motlhomi, was found murdered on November 27 2022, in what seemed to be a robbery.
She was found with a stab wound on her back but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered.
The accused told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred. After thorough police investigations, Kula was arrested on January 20 and charged with murder.
TimesLIVE
ANC MP Sibusiso Kula’s murder case moved to high court
Image: FACEBOOK
