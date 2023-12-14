Hungry kids at Christmas series
Busiest Santa in the city appeals for goodies to bring joy to children
Christmas can be a sad, hungry, gruelling time for many children in Buffalo City. A number of organisations and good souls have made it their mission to put a meal in their tummies or a gift from Santa in their hands. Here is how you can declutter your home — and help a child:
Buffalo City’s busiest Santa on December 20 will be visible policing Captain Mark McKerry, who has nine gigs and 2,400 excited children and senior citizens to get through in a day...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.