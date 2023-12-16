×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Christmas joy for struggling Mzamomhle residents

Festive season made brighter by donation of groceries, cosmetics by Mizzie Zokufa’s foundation

Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA - 16 December 2023

Christmas came early for Mzamomhle residents who are struggling to make ends meet when community activist Mizzie Zokufa hosted a party where she gave out grocery hampers to 33 people. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Advertise with the Daily Dispatch
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill