Four dead in crash on N2 in KZN

By TIMESLIVE - 17 December 2023
Four people died during an accident on the N2 near Fairbreeze, outside Tongaat, on Saturday.
Image: IPSS Medical

Four people died in an accident on the N2 near Fairbreeze, outside Tongaat, in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

IPSS Medical Rescue responded to the collision between two light motor vehicles and a truck.

“Reports from the scene appear to indicate a light motor vehicle with two occupants collided with another light motor vehicle with a family of five. One of the vehicles then veered into the path of an oncoming truck,” it said.

Two patients sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital.

A third patient with critical injuries was stabilised, before being airlifted by the Netcare 911 helicopter to a hospital.

An IPSS spokesperson said four people died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours.

