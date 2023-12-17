×

Nine shot dead while drinking in North West yard on Day of Reconciliation

Eight others were injured in the mass shooting

17 December 2023
Rorisang Kgosana
Reporter
The North West police have launched a team to find and arrest suspects behind a shooting in Boitekong, outside Rustenburg on December 16. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/zeferli

Nine people, including four women, were shot dead by an unknown number of attackers in the North West while enjoying the Day of Reconciliation holiday. 

Eight others were injured in the mass shooting

According to police, a group of Xhosa-speaking people were sitting in a yard drinking alcohol on Saturday night at Popo Molefe informal settlement in Boitekong, outside Rustenburg.

An unconfirmed number of Sesotho-speaking assailants opened fire on the group just after 9pm, police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said.

“As a result, eight people died instantly while a ninth one person was certified dead on arrival at the hospital. An additional eight people were reported to be injured,” Mokgwabone said.

Five men and four women died.

The motive for the mass shooting is unknown and North West provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena has established a team to investigate the deaths.

“Investigations into the matter continue. The provincial commissioner strongly condemns this horrific and pointless incident and indicated that the police will work around the clock to ensure that justice is served,” Mokgwabone said.

