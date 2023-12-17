A taxi driver died after he crashed into the back of a truck near Chesterville on the N2 in Durban on Sunday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to the accident on the N2 northbound at about 6am.
“On arrival medics found carnage as they found a taxi had rear-ended a truck on the national highway,” he said.
“Paramedics assessed the driver who was the only one in the vehicle. He was found to be entrapped in the wreckage with major injuries.”
He said there was nothing medics could do for the man and he was cut free from the wreckage by the Durban fire department.
TimesLIVE
Taxi driver dies after crashing into truck on Durban's N2
Image: ALS Paramedics
