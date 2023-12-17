×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Taxi driver dies after crashing into truck on Durban's N2

By TIMESLIVE - 17 December 2023
Paramedics used the jaws of life to extricate a taxi driver who died of his injuries
Paramedics used the jaws of life to extricate a taxi driver who died of his injuries
Image: ALS Paramedics

A taxi driver died after he crashed into the back of a truck near Chesterville on the N2 in Durban on Sunday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to the accident on the N2 northbound at about 6am.

“On arrival medics found carnage as they found a taxi had rear-ended a truck on the national highway,” he said.

“Paramedics assessed the driver who was the only one in the vehicle. He was found to be entrapped in the wreckage with major injuries.”

He said there was nothing medics could do for the man and he was cut free from the wreckage by the Durban fire department.

TimesLIVE

ADM spokesperson dies in car crash

Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso has died following a car accident on R72 near Tsholomnqa, East London, on Tuesday ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Advertise with the Daily Dispatch
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill