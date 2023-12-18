The Competition Tribunal on Monday granted an application by eMedia Investments to extend an interim relief order granted against MultiChoice .
This means eMedia’s television channels e.tv Extra, eToonz, eMovies and eMovies Extra are to remain on the DStv broadcast satellite platform, owned by MultiChoice, for now.
The interim relief, which was granted by the Competition Appeal Court in August last year after an appeal against the tribunal’s decision not to grant interim relief in May last year, interdicts MultiChoice from removing the four eMedia channels from the DStv bouquets which they are part of.
The interim order was first extended by the tribunal, by agreement between eMedia and MultiChoice, until July 31 this year.
The tribunal’s order further extends the interim relief for six months from Monday or pending the conclusion of a hearing into the complaint referral filed by eMedia with the tribunal, whichever occurs first.
MultiChoice opposed the extension application. The tribunal’s reasons for its decision will be issued later.
MultiChoice has, since 2017, acquired, marketed and distributed the four channels on DStv under an agreement.
MultiChoice refused to renew the agreement last year. eMedia submitted, among other things, that MultiChoice’s refusal to carry the discontinued channels amounted to “abuse of dominance”. MultiChoice argued the decision not to renew the channels was for commercial reasons.
The hearing is to take place in August 2024.
eMedia channels to remain on DStv for now: Competition Tribunal
