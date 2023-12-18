Fort Hare students still without connectivity
MTN SA, Vodacom have invested millions in province to improve network capacity
Telecommunications companies MTN SA and Vodacom have reflected on their investments in the Eastern Cape over the 2023/2024 financial year, an accumulated R800m, though an internal study by the University of Fort Hare on its students has revealed that 64.5% are still without proper connectivity. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.