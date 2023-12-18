×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Huge blow for Xesi school as robbers make off with tech equipment

Plans to introduce ICT as subject suffer major setback

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 18 December 2023

A Xesi (formerly Middledrift) high school which had plans to introduce information and communication technologies (ICT) as a subject next year was dealt a huge blow when two gunmen robbed it of 74 tablet computers a day after it closed for the academic year...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Advertise with the Daily Dispatch
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill