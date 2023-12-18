More than 2,000 miners at Implats' Platinum mine near Rustenburg in the North West remained underground on Monday afternoon after an illegal protest started at two shafts earlier in the day.
The protest affected the north and south shafts at the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine.
Mining operations were suspended and employees working underground were recalled.
However, by 3pm, about 2,205 employees remained underground with allegations that some are being held against their will, Implats said.
“Impala Bafokeng has notified the relevant authorities and mobilised emergency measures to safeguard the health and safety of all who may be participating voluntarily or who may have been forced to remain underground against their will.”
The motive and demands of the protests are yet to be determined. However, the protest posed serious safety concerns for employees, Implats said.
“Not just due to the provision of basic nutrition, hydration and ablution facilities, but also the risk to personal safety should the protest action escalate into hostage situations or result in physical violence.”
More than 2,000 Implats miners remain underground in illegal unprotected strike
Image: Sowetan
Just more than a week ago a similar incident happened at Gold One mine in Springs, Gauteng, where 440 miners were allegedly held hostage. For nearly five days some of the miners were also allegedly assaulted by protest leaders during the illegal underground sit-in protest.
This was the second incident at the mine as 562 miners were kept underground from October 22 to 25 because of labour disputes about recognition rights between the mine management and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union.
Implats said such “copycat illegal action” has become prevalent recently and are a cause of concern due to the disruption to the mining industry.
“Underground workings and the management, monitoring and transportation of employees are managed through extensive safety protocols and significant logistical consideration and planning.
“Impala Bafokeng has urged its employees to avoid involvement in these illegal activities and, in line with our employee behavioural code, will address those employees who engage in illegal conduct and criminal acts in a decisive way. Implats will provide updates as and when new information becomes available.”
Implats suffered a tragedy last month when at least 11 people died at a Rustenburg shaft when a conveyance carrying 86 miners fell 200m. Seventy-five other people suffered injuries.
TimesLIVE
