Row over provision of house for poor Mbhashe family
UDM MPL accuses ANC-led municipality of making political capital out of situation
UDM MPL Nkosinathi Ndlodaka has accused the ANC of making political capital out of the provision of housing for an impoverished Mbhashe family...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.