The generosity of South Africans has so far raised more than R5.5m for the Add Hope Festive campaign — in R2 tips — which is being matched by fast food outlet KFC.
The collaborative effort between KFC and Gift of the Givers aims to help combat hunger and malnutrition among South African children this holiday season.
“We often forget the big impact our small donations can make,” Andra Nel, KFC's marketing manager for brand and purpose, said in announcing donations had reached R5,572,780.
“This partnership is more than just about feeding children; it's about enhancing the reach of hunger programmes and showing South Africans the profound impact of their contributions — the gift of hope.”
Nel said every R2 Add Hope donation this December is directly benefiting Gift of the Givers, the disaster relief NGO. KFC is matching these donations, doubling the current amount to R11,145,560.
The campaign runs until the end of the month.
TimesLIVE
Spirit of giving sees R11m donated for Gift of the Givers in Add Hope campaign at KFC
You can donate until end of December
Image: Supplied
The generosity of South Africans has so far raised more than R5.5m for the Add Hope Festive campaign — in R2 tips — which is being matched by fast food outlet KFC.
The collaborative effort between KFC and Gift of the Givers aims to help combat hunger and malnutrition among South African children this holiday season.
“We often forget the big impact our small donations can make,” Andra Nel, KFC's marketing manager for brand and purpose, said in announcing donations had reached R5,572,780.
“This partnership is more than just about feeding children; it's about enhancing the reach of hunger programmes and showing South Africans the profound impact of their contributions — the gift of hope.”
Nel said every R2 Add Hope donation this December is directly benefiting Gift of the Givers, the disaster relief NGO. KFC is matching these donations, doubling the current amount to R11,145,560.
The campaign runs until the end of the month.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos