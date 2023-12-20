The Amabhaca kingdom is mourning the passing of their queen mother Indlovukazi MaMjoli Nombuyiselo Rose Diko, who passed away at midday on Tuesday.
Spokesperson for the KwaBhaca great kingdom, Lumko Mtimde, said the queen mother passed away at Margate Netcare hospital after being admitted for an illness.
“The funeral service of the late Queen MaMjoli Diko will be on December 27 at Elundzini Komkhulu, KwaBhaca. The programme will start at 9am,” Mtimde said.
She will be laid to rest at the Encunteni cemetery.
In February 2021 her son, Nkosi Thandisizwe Diko, died aged 42 in an East London hospital after a short illness.
His death came shortly after succeeding his great-grandfather Nkosi Badibanise Diko, 72, who had died a week before, also from a short illness.
AmaBhaca Queen Mother MaMjoli Diko dies
Her death comes two years after her son’s passing
The late chief was the husband of dismissed spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa, Khusela Diko, and was reportedly hospitalised for treatment of pancreatitis-related complications.
He made headlines for being embroiled in a tender scandal with the Gauteng department of health for procurement of personal protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic which saw the dismissal of then health MEC Bandile Masuku.
