The newly revamped St Peter’s Heritage and Tourism site in South End is officially open as a new addition to Nelson Mandela Bay’s tourism offering.
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) bought the St Peter’s site more than five years ago with the aim of transforming the space and restoring its pride.
The project was disrupted by successive Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns which delayed work on the site, MBDA spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said.
“Now that the old church building is stabilised, and a boardwalk built to embrace this marvel, it also contains new works of art telling the maritime and fishing livelihood stories embedded in the ways of living in South End before, during and after the forced removals of the 1960s.”
Bangazi said the site was ready to welcome tourists and locals.
The agency has also teamed up with the Bay municipality’s tourism office to reach out to all inbound tours.
“The deck and glorious views are perfect for family gatherings, picnics, live performances and just about any activity to enjoy overlooking our magnificent harbour and ocean,” Bangazi said.
“A special invitation goes out to all those who have heritage or family roots from old South End.
“We look forward to hearing their stories so these can be documented and shared with the rest of the world to keep the memory of this special place alive for generations.”
He said the development would be open throughout the summer season, with an official grand opening planned for the new year.
Tour guide Mike Phantsi is ready to offer visitors to the St Peter’s site a memorable experience.
He can be contacted for group tours on 072-230-6849.
The operating hours for the public are from 8am to 5pm, including public holidays, and the entrance is via Pier Street, off Walmer Boulevard.
HeraldLIVE
Revamped St Peter’s site ready to welcome visitors
Image: SUPPLIED
The newly revamped St Peter’s Heritage and Tourism site in South End is officially open as a new addition to Nelson Mandela Bay’s tourism offering.
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) bought the St Peter’s site more than five years ago with the aim of transforming the space and restoring its pride.
The project was disrupted by successive Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns which delayed work on the site, MBDA spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said.
“Now that the old church building is stabilised, and a boardwalk built to embrace this marvel, it also contains new works of art telling the maritime and fishing livelihood stories embedded in the ways of living in South End before, during and after the forced removals of the 1960s.”
Bangazi said the site was ready to welcome tourists and locals.
The agency has also teamed up with the Bay municipality’s tourism office to reach out to all inbound tours.
“The deck and glorious views are perfect for family gatherings, picnics, live performances and just about any activity to enjoy overlooking our magnificent harbour and ocean,” Bangazi said.
“A special invitation goes out to all those who have heritage or family roots from old South End.
“We look forward to hearing their stories so these can be documented and shared with the rest of the world to keep the memory of this special place alive for generations.”
He said the development would be open throughout the summer season, with an official grand opening planned for the new year.
Tour guide Mike Phantsi is ready to offer visitors to the St Peter’s site a memorable experience.
He can be contacted for group tours on 072-230-6849.
The operating hours for the public are from 8am to 5pm, including public holidays, and the entrance is via Pier Street, off Walmer Boulevard.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos