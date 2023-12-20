Security guard dies after crashing stolen metro bakkie
Quigney accident one of two weekend incidents involving municipal vehicles
A Buffalo City Metro contract security guard died when he crashed an allegedly stolen city bakkie into a wall in Quigney...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.