×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Security guard dies after crashing stolen metro bakkie

Quigney accident one of two weekend incidents involving municipal vehicles

Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 20 December 2023

A Buffalo City Metro contract security guard died when he crashed an allegedly stolen city bakkie into a wall in Quigney...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...
Advertise with the Daily Dispatch