×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Tenza Beach Festival brings good vibes and early Christmas for locals

Three-day event succeeds in helping develop rising artists and rural community

Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 20 December 2023

The Tenza Beach Festival on the Wild Coast outside Willowvale came with music, dance and sports activities, as well as economic spin-offs benefiting local artists, crafters and athletes, just in time for Christmas...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...
Advertise with the Daily Dispatch