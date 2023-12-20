×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘These have been the worst four years of my life’

Father of woman murdered by ‘bathtub killer’ slams police for way case was handled

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 20 December 2023

Despite “bathtub killer” Yibanathi Ndema’s life sentence for the murder of his wife, Noluvuyo Nonkwelo-Ndema, her father is still angry with the police for the way they handled the case...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...
Advertise with the Daily Dispatch