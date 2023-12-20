Top acts Matthew Mole, Canadian Neon Dreams and more to bring good vibes
Fans in for memorable day at Dreaming Out Loud Festival in scenic Chintsa East
Road-tripping the Eastern Cape’s coastline, top national and international musicians are “digging” their festive season tours...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.