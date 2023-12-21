×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Author’s reflections during lockdown turn into anthology

Pralene Mahabir’s poems in newly published book included in Sonwa Sakuba institute’s drama curriculum

Premium
By MADELEINE CHAPUT - 21 December 2023

What began as a way to stay inspired during the lockdown in 2020 has blossomed into an unexpected achievement for East London’s Pralene Mahabir. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South Africa: Families anxiously wait outside underground mine protest
Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...