News

BREAKING | Armed robbers hold up East London police station

By Bomikazi Mdiya - 21 December 2023
East London's Buffalo Flats police station was robbed of guns by armed robbers during the early hours of Thursday morning.
Image: 123RF/zeferli

Armed robbers held up East London's Buffalo Flats police station in the early Thursday morning.

Two police firearms were stolen by three suspects.

A police source who asked to remain anonymous said: “They came as if they were making a complaint. The station’s doors were closed because of robberies,”

He said the incident took place before 7 am.

“Criminals are targeting the station and the last robbery took place three weeks ago where they stole a police vehicle. They are targeting it because most of our staff is women,” the source said.

