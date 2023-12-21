BREAKING | Armed robbers hold up East London police station

Armed robbers held up East London's Buffalo Flats police station in the early Thursday morning.
Two police firearms were stolen by three suspects.
A police source who asked to remain anonymous said: “They came as if they were making a complaint. The station’s doors were closed because of robberies,”
He said the incident took place before 7 am.
“Criminals are targeting the station and the last robbery took place three weeks ago where they stole a police vehicle. They are targeting it because most of our staff is women,” the source said.
