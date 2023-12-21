×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Province in the dark on progress in establishing vet school at Fort Hare

Department still waiting for answers from higher education on state of project, says MEC

Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 21 December 2023

The Eastern Cape government says it has been kept in the dark by the department of higher education and training on the progress of the University of Fort Hare’s request to establish a Veterinary Sciences School, which is likely to open its doors in 2025 if things go as planned. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South Africa: Families anxiously wait outside underground mine protest
Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...