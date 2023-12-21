Shot in the arm for cancer treatment
State-of-the-art oncology unit in Mthatha to serve patients from eastern side of province
A R416m state-of-the-art oncology unit is being built at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha to serve cancer patients from the entire eastern side of the province...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.