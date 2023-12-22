King Dalindyebo is Azenathi’s father, DNA tests confirm
Court-ordered results revealed after earlier denial of paternity by AbaThembu royal
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo is indeed the biological father of Prince Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo, his first-born son, according to paternity test results...
