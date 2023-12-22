Man arrested after drug seizure at Polokwane house

A 34-year-old man will appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Wednesday to face charges of possession and dealing in drugs.
He was arrested in Flora Park, Polokwane, on Thursday evening.
“The members of provincial organised crime received information about a Nigerian male national in possession of drugs at his residence in Wisteria Street. They drove to the address and found the suspect packaging drugs,” police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.
Police confiscated seven plastic bags containing heroine, 18 sachets of crystal meth and 15 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R75,000.
