More than 1,700 cars per hour heading into KZN before Christmas

More than 1,700 vehicles per hour are entering KwaZulu-Natal as high traffic volumes rapidly increase on the N3.
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), the company managing the route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, said the northbound carriageway was also busy.
Slow-moving traffic, congestion and delays, particularly at toll plazas, may be experienced during peak traffic, motorists were warned.
N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra appealed to road users to stay patient and alert and to share the road responsibly.
Motorists should also be aware that the South African Weather Service has warned that severe thunderstorms may be experienced on Friday afternoon along large parts of the N3 Toll Route.
If affected while travelling, “Reduce speed, increase your following distance and keep your headlights switched on,” she said.
High traffic volumes on the N3 would also be experienced on Saturday as motorists head to the province for Christmas, and then again on Tuesday.
Peak conditions may be experienced on New Year's Eve, with the northbound route likely to experience heavy traffic from January 1.
Dhoogra said the peak would run over to the weekend of January 5-7 when holidaymakers make their way home.
She warned motorists to prepare for long-distance trips, familiarising themselves with the route, managing expectations and allowing for possible congestion and delays.
“Adopt defensive driving habits, allow drivers to remain patient and in control of their journeys, even when faced with unexpected events. Well-informed, experienced drivers are better able to adapt to changing conditions and navigate crises as they arise. Responsible drivers confidently and competently anticipate, avoid or navigate dangerous situations,” said Dhoogra.
The N3TC collates and analyses crash data to form insights into areas of concern and help road users make safe choices.
Dhoogra said by making a few simple adjustments, drivers and their passengers can assist in improving road safety for everyone.
“It is incumbent on each one of us to share the road responsibly,” she said.
More than 1,700 cars per hour heading into KZN before Christmas
