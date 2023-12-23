Billing woes still top municipal agenda
Change of BCM political leadership and financial cutbacks also in spotlight
In just the first week of 2023, a battle was unleashed between the Buffalo City Metro and ratepayers when Quigney businessman Steve Bloom decided to take the city head-on citing years of incorrect billing on his account...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.