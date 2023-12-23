Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Vusi Shongwe urged motorists to maintain caution on the roads after nine people died in two crashes on Saturday.
The first accident happened on the N4 highway near Vosman and involved a sedan and SUV, according to spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.
“The deceased include both drivers and one passenger. The SUV had two occupants, a male and a female. The victims were [all] certified dead at the scene.
“In another crash, six people were killed at the scene when the minibus they were travelling in overturned on the R38 road between Barberton and Manzana. It is suspected the driver may have lost control of the minibus and, as a result, it overturned and rolled several times down the mountain.”
The taxi was transporting people from Johannesburg to Mozambique and was pulling a trailer.
Several people suffered varying injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.
“We have noted most deadly crashes occur at night and during the early morning hours. Some of these crashes, we believe, are attributable to fatigue. Therefore, motorists must rest sufficiently along the way when undertaking long journeys,” Shongwe said.
TimesLIVE
MEC urges caution on roads after nine die in two crashes in Mpumalanga
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Vusi Shongwe urged motorists to maintain caution on the roads after nine people died in two crashes on Saturday.
The first accident happened on the N4 highway near Vosman and involved a sedan and SUV, according to spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.
“The deceased include both drivers and one passenger. The SUV had two occupants, a male and a female. The victims were [all] certified dead at the scene.
“In another crash, six people were killed at the scene when the minibus they were travelling in overturned on the R38 road between Barberton and Manzana. It is suspected the driver may have lost control of the minibus and, as a result, it overturned and rolled several times down the mountain.”
The taxi was transporting people from Johannesburg to Mozambique and was pulling a trailer.
Several people suffered varying injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.
“We have noted most deadly crashes occur at night and during the early morning hours. Some of these crashes, we believe, are attributable to fatigue. Therefore, motorists must rest sufficiently along the way when undertaking long journeys,” Shongwe said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos